Angelina Jolie is stories help to identify a child, fake news

Angelina Jolie is ready to produce a TV program, whose goal is to teach the kids how to identify fake news stories in the world of the internet and social media.

The actress, together with the BBC, the BBC “My world”, a new program”, which will explain, to help, the stories behind the news and provide facts and information, children over the age of 13 years who want to learn about international issues’.

Angelina has six children: Maddox 18-year-old said now in school; people, 15, Zahara, and of the 14, and Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, and that he wanted to create a program that would help to find young people “the information and tools you need to make the difference’.

In a statement they said: “As a mother, I am happy to be able to give my support to a program designed to help young children learn about the lives of other young people from all over the world, and connect. I hope that it helps the children to find the information and tools you need to make a real difference to the questions you most of all, with a network of thousands of reporters and services in the different languages of the World Service of the BBC.

The presenter of the BBC sports, Radzi chinyang Anya and the economy Iqbal, the BBC Asian Network, is a weekly half hour, broadcast on BBC World News on Sunday.

The viewer can also view the program on YouTube.

Jamie Angus, the BBC Director of World Service Group,” he added in a statement: “There is a gap in the care for young people who want to understand how messages are made, and the values that support it. You need the tools to distinguish the true from the false, and the skills to think critically about the information, wherever you are. “.

Jon Voigh compliment for the daughter, Jolie, as a mother,

In spite of the conflicts that have always existed between the father and the daughter of actor Jon Voight, said during the party’s pre-Golden Globe, who thinks Angelina Jolie is a ‘good’ mother.

The star of Ray Donovan, praises his daughter for her skills and education, and how she takes care of her kids with Pitt: Maddox, 18 years old, Pax, 15, And Zahara, 14, And Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

Speaking to reporters during the awards gala, Gold Meets Golden, Beverly Hills, and he said, “she loves her children, but he is always involved with them, they have always worked with them. It monitors everything. It’s pretty good.”, he said.

Jon also paid tribute to his grandchildren, claiming that they were the ‘only ones’.

“Each child is unique. Everyone has something special about him, and what you want to do is to equip them with the tools to Express themselves,” he said.

Recovery

Angelina Jolie recently said in an interview that you and your kids are on the mend, even from a separation.

The actress said that they have been through a lot, and also, if you are injured in the course of the years, you have seen your child, the difficulties of the:

“The lives of a lot of rounds. Sometimes you have to hurt, to see those you love in pain, and it can desires, not as open and free as her spirit. It is not the old, or new, but I have the feeling that the blood back into my body. The part in us that open-minded, free, wild, curious, shut down can be for the whole life, the pain or damage that my children know my true self and helped me to find it again and put my arm around you.”, he says.

“I am learning, with all his power. As parents we encourage our children to accept what you are and all that you know in your heart what is right, and you look at them, and they want the same thing for us.”