Angelina Jolie makes first public appearance in the year of the daughters of the presentation of the Cirque Du Soleil – Monetary

Angelina Jolie with her children Zahara, and Vivienne at the side of the cast of the Cirque du Soleil show (photo: Instagram) Angelina Jolie with her children Zahara, and Vivienne at the side of the cast of the Cirque du Soleil show (photo: Instagram)

To be Angelina Jolie yet a mother, is fun, and she has to see her daughters Zahara and Vivienne to, the Cirque du Soleil show in Los Angeles. While in a later Interview, the 56-year-old was in the middle of the attention in the time of the awarding of the 2020, Angelina Jolie, 44-year-old, remained out of the spotlight, this year. Until now.





The actress introduced the cast of the Cirque du Soleil show, with daughter Zahara, 15 years, and the Hotel, up to 11 years. A member of the cast of Paola Fraschini, is a photo shared on her Instagram, the actress, will appear, surrounded by a team of smiling even in the face of such adversity. It legendou the photo: “Ok. I never thought that I Angelina Jolie could meet! They came to see the show… you soul is beautiful,” he said.





Pax Thien, Shiloh Nouvel, Vivienne Marcheline, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt at the premiere of Maleficent: the mistress of Evil (2019) (photo: Getty Images) Pax Thien, Shiloh Nouvel, Vivienne Marcheline, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt at the premiere of Maleficent: the mistress of Evil (2019) (photo: Getty Images)

Angelina looked stunning as always in a black dress and let your hair loose. Zahara can be shirt with a black t-while Vivienne pulled her most casual look with a hoodie and white leggings, for example.





Brad Pitt with children Pax Thien, Shiloh, and Maddox (picture: Getty Images) Brad Pitt with children Pax Thien, Shiloh, and Maddox (picture: Getty Images)

