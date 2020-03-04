Angelina Jolie ‘ s go to the beach with the kids and takes the cover – the one that

+







Angelina Jolie with the kids on the beach in Spain (photo: The Grosby Group) Angelina Jolie with the kids on the beach in Spain (photo: The Grosby Group)

Angelina Jolie, a 44-year-old is writing in Spain, a series of comic books, The The eternaland a break used in your schedule to take your kids, and ZaharaIn , 14, ShilohAnd 13, Hotel and KnoxAnd 11, on a beach in Spain.

learn more

The actress was also accompanied by photos Leah McHugh and Lauren Ridloffan integral part of the production. The group has a gust of wind at the beach. Angelina was holding photographed a ceiling, as well as their children. The series, which is expected in November of this year.

Maddox18 , People15, were not available. The children of Angelina are in the relationship of her with Brad Pitt, who broke up at the end of 2016.





Angelina Jolie with the kids on the beach in Spain (photo: The Grosby Group) Angelina Jolie with the kids on the beach in Spain (photo: The Grosby Group)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.