Angelina Jolie writes a letter to tell you about breast cancer in the mother

Angelina Jolie I was moved, almost all, in your last article for the publication. In the discussion of the physical and mental health of the women, she made a rant about all the losses in the early of her mother and her grandmother, both victims of breast cancer. And it tells the story of how the two events that changed the way in which he deals with his own health.

After you are diagnosed with the gene, BRCA1increases by 87%, and 50% chances of developing breast cancer and ovarian cancer, respectively, and Jolie decided to have a mastectomy, a double, and for the removal of the ovaries and fallopian tubes, increasing the risk of getting the disease. “I just feel that I have made decisions that my chances to be present, to see in order to be able for my kids to grow up and be able to know my grandchildren,” he said.

“I lived over a decade without my mother. She knew only a few of the children, and I was too sick to play with them. Now, it is hard for me to consider than anything else in this life, guided by God, and when I think of how much their lives have benefited, spend some time with her, and had the protection of his love and grace. My mother fought against the disease for a decade, and he lived up in the 50s. My grandmother died at the age of 40 years. I hope it gives me the best chance to allow me to live a little more,” he said.

To keep pace with the development of technology in the forest, combat and prevent the disease, the actress has recently to France for a visit at the Institut Curie hospital and the research centre of reference in the field. There she met the scientists and clinicians who have worked to create new treatments, the increase in the number of survivors of the cancer and it will also improve the conditions of life of the patients during the treatment.

“What should I do, I realize, as I think about my own experiences and the lives of those who knew her, is that, while we moved forward in this regard, care means medical care. It is also a matter of safety, dignity and support of women, whether you are fighting cancer, or to try to cope with other Stress situations”.

“The scars are to treat the most difficult of the invisible beings, the one, the one on my head. All of the patients that I met, who said at the Institute Curie, and that the care and support of people who loved each other were the most important factors in their ability to deal with the disease. And in this sense, the scenario of global importance, in particular women,” he continued.

Diamond pointed out that it is just as important as the safety and the physical, it is mental and emotional health of the women and they are one of the most diseases, such as post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. “With all the medical achievements, improve our lives, are welcome to join us. But the body, which we expect to heal, they must be respected and preserved from damage. Only when we feel safe and cared for, we can exploit our potential to the full,” said delgado.

