Bikini-Salma Hayek shows natural beauty on Instagram

Salma Hayek is still enjoying their family vacation to Bora Bora, and she shared with her followers on Instagram several pictures of a Paradise-like place.

In one of the pics, Salma seems that when a natural, without a drop of make-up, and says to them: “no filters, no touch-ups”.

The daughter of an actress, Valentina Paloma, she performed in a series of videos she has released, but it is not known whether the man is a billionaire, Francois-Henri Pinault, is the family.

A photo of Salma in a bikini, without a Filter, it received more than 560-thousand “likes” and comments of praise for your body and your natural beauty.