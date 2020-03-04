Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift meet at the Mad-Cool Festival 2020

Officially, it is. The woman of the decade, Taylor Swift, and the woman of the year, Billie Eilish, support search the Mad-Cool Festival in 2020, a musical event, gather in a room to different forms of artistic expression, and is catalogued as one of the most important in the world.

LET PLANET RADIO LIVE FROM HERE

This time, Mad-Cool Festival in 2020 promises to be full of energy that the audience in Madrid (Spain) with a poster of the artist of international rank. The message of the artist, which is at the top of the stage reveals crazy on social networks for the organization and the fans is easy.

A list is a little extensive, the festival shows more than serious this new presentation on eu territory, since it is not only offered to the public to be on the music with a biggest stage, but also performed for other days.

TAYLOR SWIFT TURNS INTO THE SINGER MORE SUCCESS IN SALES WORLDWIDE

For Wednesday, may 8. July, will begin the artist, will enchant all lovers of music, would be in a header from Taylor Swift, who will open the show at the peak of his career, to be classified as a best seller worldwide in the year 2019.

The next day, Billie Eilish to do, what to participate in with the Spaniards and other Europeans, to be a bit more of your style different and unique, that you can win more and more fans.

WHO TAYLOR SWIFT IS?

Taylor Swift is an American singer-songwriter. With her second album ‘Fearless’, and touched the honor of being in the music industry: he won Grammy awards and broke several records. Has 7 hard drives, and the latest is ‘Lover’ (2019). The singer was Billboard in several opportunities in the first place in the list of Hot100.

On the planet.pe we have the songs from Taylor Swift, the latest news about his life and career, as well as their biographical data and information about social networks of the singer.