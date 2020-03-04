Brie Larson shows to the Board that he has received from Jennifer Lawrence after winning a academy award

Brie Larson he won Oscar Best actress in rio in 2016 due to her role in the film In the room with Jack and, in an interview with the magazine InStyleShe revealed the advice that his friend, the Jennifer Lawrencegave in the morning.

“And I said, ” I feel different. I don’t feel good about myself. I still feel like I’m a good actress“said Larson. “And she said, ‘Oh, Yes. This is completely normal. I felt this way also. Don’t think of it that way. You, what you have achieved in your phd superior program. They are certified; that’s it. It changes nothing. You can even fud** * * with all the All judges are only human’“. A very wise woman!