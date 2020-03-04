But effect! Look at this cheeky photo of Shakira, you will see many of the details

Shakira attracts the attention of millions of followers to be this Sizzling Golden network of delicate chains, and with this tiny bikini, and, without a doubt, is our “chica dorada”

18. February 2020 · 19:47 hs

One of the divas latinas more for its beauty and simplicity of our love is celebrated Shakirabe , the has the Queen to dance, this movement in the hips, which makes us crazy.

Let us remember: the singer is currently the wife of the player Gerard Piquéboth got married last year 2011 and up to the present have proven to us that you are in love, fully compatible.

On the other hand, recently leaked this image was again, in which the diva recorded with the clothes quite a naughty and the same was to be one of the most anticipated events of the year the ‘Super Bowl’.

On this occasion, our diva Shakira in this photo session is wanted, with a bikini in the color gold and a top-high design with fine chains seam interwoven in the colors of metallic silver and gold.

But what shocked us more, what has been carved, the abdomen, including your legs, in view of the fact that you tried to do above, cover it with your arms, because it was your clothes not enough