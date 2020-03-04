Contact lenses of the future is impressive due to the similarity with Angelina Jolie

Anyone who sees it The future a stroll through the shopping malls, Minas Gerais state, is mixed. Barbara Moreno, 37 years old, is Children of Angelina Jolie and it works with a copy of the last work in the show. Mining wear of the tooth fairy, and a great success in the doors of the cinema to take pictures. Through social networks, the contact lenses are also impressed by the similarity with the actress.

With the world premiere of “Maleficent”And 2”. Barbara collected the reactions of the public in the places to go where you are invited to be dressed in character.

“She is very dear to my heart, and the fears also. I’ve seen people with fear, especially the children, and tears of emotion. Where the future is going to make the way in the queue for a picture. The whole world wants to see, up close, to touch, on the wings and the horns on the head,” she says.

Barbara, aware that the manufacturing business. You are about two hours by car from the characters, in between clothes, hair and make-up.

“I tend to come to the event ready to maquiada, and dressed. The make-up is the most time-consuming, it has a lot of Details and I know how to get dressed without any effort. I’m doing a ‘ritual’ for me, because I was stuck in between, with the wings under your clothes. If not, then the wings do not fit together. When I arrived at the place of the present, and the wing bolted on to the bracket and you’re done!!”, he says.

Barbara Moreno is the contact lenses of the future-photo: playback/Instagram

The mother of three children, Barbara, which indicates that the activity has started on the birthday of one of them, as a joke, about five years ago, and it turned into a company in a family.

“It took a year for me to work ‘officially’ as a cosplay. I went to Comic-Con in 2015, and since then I have not stopped. My children like to have a “Mãelévola’, and they also love it if you dress up for the game. Lis, it is 8 years old and I accompanied the Princess the Aurora a couple of times.”