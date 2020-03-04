Dying two get medicine unclean hospital Pemex

A second patient in the district hospital of Pemex in Villahermosa, Tabasco, succumbed to receive a hemodialysis patient with drugs contaminated.

The son of Patricia Jimenez, Adolfo, media reported that his mother passed away this Tuesday at 05:00 PM, and said that other patients have continued to receive in the hospital, the drug is contaminated.

In a statement, Pemex, he has confirmed the second death “was the folder” research FED/TAB/VHS/0000272/2020 against whom or who you are responsible, with the help of which the tasks correspond to”.

Derived from the administration of contaminated product in the game C18E881, the drug, called sodium-Heparin, “currently, 42 of the successor are under a doctor’s supervision. Of them, 22 are operated on an outpatient basis, 16 are in intensive stay in the hospital and 4 treatment”.

The company stressed that the drug had as an expiration date of January 2021.

The report on the clinical laboratory, added to Pemex, “shows the development of bacteria, Klebsiella spp., in crops of Heparin contaminated. The blood cultures of the patients were positive for the same bacterium”.

Without any information about her death

“My mum sadly died today, and for you (Pemex) will remain as a death just do nothing more. There are some patients that are there, I hope you recover. My mother could not win this battle”, said Adolfo.

You may be interested in: Dies Alexis, children with cancer; desabasto medicine, impaired his health, says her mother

According to reports in the daily newspaper ReformAdolf explained that since the last week of her mother, 54 years old, was vomiting, and fever, as a result, the contaminated in the scope of delivery of the medicinal product Heparin sodium.

Adolfo palaces is not known, legal steps to obtain information from Pemex, the reasons of the death of Patricia.

“The company didn’t come to tell us some data on the bacteria, was married to my mother, because she said she was a bacterium that, when the drug was obsolete,” he said.

Affected drugs contaminated

The first case of death, the reported contaminated by the sodium-Heparin on the 29. February, at 00:58.

Until this Monday, Pemex said that 42 people –including Patricia – put internadas, since the effects of the drug, contaminated with a batch C18E881, with expiration date of January 2021.

Read more: The government-administered medical Oncology without health registration

The company explained that 17 people, the lot for the supply of medicine will receive support from outpatient, 20 to stay in the hospital, and 5 remained in the therapy of intense.

📌 #Pemex the state of health of the affected batches of Heparin sodium in the Regional hospital of Villahermosa logs .https://t.co/AulU4Vu5lI pic.twitter.com/uztBffnkG1 — Petróleos Mexicanos (@Pemex) March 2, 2020

In accordance with Pemex, “all patients are guaranteed the supply of hemodialysis sessions have to monitor for the doctors and authorities, the Regional Hospital, the implementation of in suitable conditions, and the service is comprehensive.

With information about the Reform (subscription required).