Flag of the rate-of-energy-go green in March

In March, remains on the flag and rate the green in electricity costs, at no additional cost to the consumer. According to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), the effect of this flag indicates the maintenance of favourable conditions for hydropower generation in the National grid.

The system of flags of the collective signal the true cost of the energy produced, so that consumers with electric energy. The colors green, yellow, or red in levels 1 and 2) show that the energy cost more, or less, depending on the conditions of the new generation.In spite of the flag on the green is important for the consumer, their actions with respect to proper use and no wastage of electrical energy.