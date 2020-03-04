Geisy Arruda, and ten years later: what have we learned from the care of the public junior college

Thursday is the day of the “club” after school. For this reason, on the afternoon of the 22. October 2009, a former student of the holidays Geisy Arruda at the age of 20 years, and opened the closet in your house, in the municipality of, in Diadema, São Paulo, Brazil, and raised the Dress-up day: a model of the knit pink bought it for$ 50 at a clearance sale. This was the second time she wore it, and it is the first time that I went to school with him. What happened after that, the life of Geisy changed and it flew open at the urgency in the discussion of the Harassment against women in Brazil.

For the last ten years, the internet is a big part of the Brazilian, it was still dial-up, and the camera of the mobile phone were some of the few-megapixel camera and the now-defunct Orkut was more popular than Facebook it, Instagram it would be released a year later. Despite the restrictions, there with the ingredients for a viral video. It was in this context that the images the student leaves the University Bandeirante of são paulo (These), São Bernardo do Campo, accompanied by the police, and under the cries of “whore” dominated social media and the news in Brazil, within five days after the incident.

Read more:With the support of those who experience violence against women, to save lives, and help the pursuit of the criminals

“Once I came to College, I heard whistling a few of the men, but I thought that you were with me was flirting. If you go to a ramp and in a classroom on the third floor, to think I started, I was a bit over the top. But it was decided at the time, the interval in which it began, the tumult of the general and the other guys in my life,” she says Geisy. “I was locked in a room for about two hours with my class. We had to the portfolios in front of the door because they were trying arrombá it. As I had the glasses on the top of it, people are hung, and look at it until some of your colleagues came up with the idea of plucking the leaves from the notebooks, the tampá you. The teacher called the police, and I went out to be escorted, and covered with a lab coat on him.”

In the presence of a police officer, however, is not inhibited in the quantity of students, it continued with the fight until you leave the place. The pictures today are impressive. “The event was a lot of room, even in international journals, for a number of reasons. The first of these is the fact that there is an event almost pre-civilisation, in the sense that they had been sexually molested at a function in the outfit she wore, in a room that is actually a friendly and rational,” says Ms. Brito, a researcher at Anis: Institute of bioethics, human rights and Gender. is “More than that, she was kicked out of the institution, on the grounds that the dress was not suitable for this environment. It is, as to not dress if the women were allowed to in a way that feels good and the beautiful.”

The dress worn by the students in the 2009 photograph: Fabio Braga

The teacher, Patricia Rosalba, coordinator of the XiqueXique: research group on Gender and sexuality at the Federal University of Sergipe, Brazil, considering that the episode shown, as a part of the population is always fed to the stories of violent crimes against women. “It was a message a explicit, as we are a people that is tolerant of all, the approach of the female.”

Geisy, who went on the first so far to ask if I have any guilt about the situation, and says he does not understand very well what it was that motivated such a fuss. “But I’ve also stopped trying to justify it. Their attitude was that it was the wrong thing to harassed me, embarrassed me, fragilizaram,” she said, and it was free, the$ 40 billion from the bank after a long legal process.

On the day of the attack, Geisy not to notify the police, and asked to not stop the car, a few meters from the house, because he wanted his mother to see him come with the police. Your goal is to try to forget what had just happened. But it was not possible, as the aspect ratio, the fact that he has won, and in the presence of open teams here in front of his house. In the first interview, I was not asked to show my face and my voice. It was therefore up to the TV, he offered me a lawyer.” I accepted, because at that time, the$ cut $ 400 per month, until the chicken and the fatiando bologna in the cold of a shop on my high street. I could never afford the costs of litigation,” she recalls.

READ MORE: The Director of Argentina shows his porn of women “in the river, and sexuality without oppression, and we will take you to not-ripe’

The case is also influenced by the action of women’s groups and students, who came to the defense of a young man for the whole country. “The feminists have provided me a lot of help. I remember that in the newspaper a photo of a sit-in-protest in front of the school, and to cry hard for ten minutes or so. That was when I thought, ‘this little girl, who was not xingada three thousand people alone,'” says Geisy, very emotional.

To a lawyer, as well as a master’s in sociology of law Marina, Ganzarolli, co-founder of the Network of Women’s legal experts, considers the episode a milestone: “it Was important because it brought in the public debate about sexual harassment-verbal, until then, the women’s movement, and the departments of study the genre of the college. For the last ten years, and the matter of intense debate in the United States and in Europe, but not in the United States was already the subject.”



The Previous Photo



The Next Photo

The Marina adds to the image of the struggling young, it also meant that more women understand the need for feminism and the fight for their rights. “You see the video today, it’s shocking, but this is the kind of violence that still occur. The Brazilian women in all age groups, it never came out in the heat, wearing short-shorts, and you have a restriction on the verbal on the field?”, the question of a lawyer.

Geisy confirm that there was a change in the scene since 2009, but it is not clear whether this is to happen, it is almost impossible to repeat in today’s world. “The view of women as inferior beings, too, only it’s decked out a little more. The men move in with a woman, wearing a suit is the most fair for all parties involved. We have to defend ourselves, to not be raped or killed,” she adds.

After a few months of activity programs, the police, the students found themselves to fame catapulted by you are invited to take part in the entertainment program. She participated in the reality show she posed Nude, twice, he published a book with his story, and he has a course in drama. For this course, and it a couple of times, it was as an opportunist. “Who says that they are all the same, that is to say, that it is the fault of the event at the University, it is for me, and I wouldn’t have worn that dress, would be then nothing happens,” he said. “The question of the people, that is, the person is in deep shit and can’t get up?”

The students are protesting against the support of Geisy in the CONGO photo: Sergio Dutti

With the money earned she bought a house for her parents, they moved in st. Andrew, and plastic surgery. “I saw that I could make it in the world of entertainment, and, as it seemed, the way that I decided to take advantage of it all. The reputation that you have given me, is what keeps me today,” he said. The 1.4 million followers on Instagram, and YouTube channel, the so-called G-spot, the 38-thousand subscribers, and she lives by advertising, signs she is set for a line of clothing and shoes to release a book with erotic stories. “I am a hard case myself. I was once told that I was the Cinderella in the c-class, Just that my prom was not a Prince, because I’m going to be there, and I go up to my tower, to compare without the people.

The fact of the lemon, a lemonade stand,” she said, touched by so many people, and it is part of the reason for its fame persists to this day. A lot of people, but wonder if the pink dress is kept in a special place, and to assert that it is placed should be on a table. “I always say that the clothes are just a piece of cloth. The aggressiveness of all those who have suffered, it was me, a woman, a man. I don’t see it as a care. Just not play, because it’s part of my history, and I must respect that.”