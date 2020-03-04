Geisy Arruda, use of look is transparent, and it is ‘I’ in a mirror

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
15


Geisy Arruda, use of look is transparent, and it is 'me' through the mirror - reproduction/Instagram/@geisy_arruda

Geisy Arruda, only the most compliments received, if you have a website, on Instagram, at the time, to share with a click of a somewhat daring.

In the picture it seems, with a view to transparent, that it seemed to reveal a t-shirt, the lingerie I was wearing.

“Beautiful”, “Amazing” and “Diva” were just some of the awards that could be read as a comment on the post.

Whenever you can, Geisy, in fact, make it a point to interact with more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Geisy Arruda, the increase in temperature with the white lingerie



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here