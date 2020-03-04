How Kylie Jenner and Tyga out of it? This could be the test

When the river sounds, water wear, and if something happens to the river, crossed the Kardashian, no doubt about that. The family, which generates more punch lines per minute, has been found in the United States, a new and cost-effective philo and compilation for their ‘reality tv’, the abrupt break between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The entrepreneur and the rapper have in common that their daughter Stormia year and a half, broke a few days ago, their relationship and so the water level raised significantly, which took place in good conditions.

As to be expected, this upset was, there was a clear ‘plot twist’, if you connect briefly then back to Jenner with Tyga, ex-partner, who broke in the year 2017. An alleged date at 2 o’clock in the morning, as the own billonaria apartment on Twitter, was the catalyst for this rumor.

“The Internet makes everything a hundred times more dramatic than it really is. There was no date at 2 o’clock in the morning, with Tyga. Later, I went to bring two friends to a restaurant where he happened to be”.

Now, days later, we know that last Saturday, the were the couples also agreed, in the same disco, club Hyde in Los Angeles. Yes, both went out of the locally separated, and with an obvious smile on the face, try to go unnoticed in front of the cameras, caught this strange match.

A restless night, because Khloé Kardashian, passenger Kylie, also fell on the spot with your ex-husband Lamar Odom, came to the site of fashion with his current girlfriend, Sabrina, Para.

It is still unclear whether both Kylie as well as Khloé kept in touch or talked with your ex-couples, but also about the background of the Guild, we will not be surprised that soon leads to a bad video of the encounter. In the meantime, the only thing that really matters, both Kylie as Travis is well Stormi, who lives in the middle of a ‘clip-loving the set now looks like.