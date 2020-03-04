Izabel Goulart work in a … more

A bikini-multi-coloured style and design of the brand beach wear of Turkish origin, Kiini, Izabel Goulart he showed his toned body in the Ot. Barth, where they spent the Christmas days with your friend Kevin Trappthis proved to be a body, it is sculptural. On the island Paradise of the Caribbean top model the Brazilian angel of Victoria’s Secret, the 32-year-old and the keeper of Paris Saint-Germain , 26, were in the focus in moments of passion.

Izabel Goulart’s, and the German players started to see in October 2015, but the relationship was only confirmed when they are captured, and two months later, a walk along the avenue of the Champs-Elysées in Paris, where they lived.