Jennifer Lawrence admits that it was a decision that ‘accept very easy’ to request that the marriage

Jennifer Lawrence didn’t hesitate to say ‘ Yes ‘if the adviser and an art dealer Cooke Maroney asked her in marriage, and in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress said the 28-year-old, he accepted the request from the First, it is a ‘decision-making was very, very easy.

During the premiere of the film ” Dark Phoenix, in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening (4.), Lawrence spoke about her engagement for the first time, and admitted that he hesitated before she said Yes.

“Well, he is the best man I ever met in my entire life, so it was a decision very, very easy to use.”, explained, happy.

She and Cooke have started dating a year ago, in May 2018 at the latest) after it was submitted for the best friend of the actress, she is. The relationship became public in June of last year.

