Jennifer Lawrence jokes to say that you want to have a baby with Emma Stone

Jennifer Lawrence, you warrant that you have enjoyed the torture scenes in the film, “it was fun”





“My perspective on children has changed as you aged. I never took care of the children. As a teenager, I thought that I would never marry and have children,” said stone. “Well, then, I was older and I thought that I really wanted to get married and have children.”

“I-it was that kind of girl,” said the actress ends with a proposal for a bold to his colleague, “wouldn’t it be great if we are able to have a baby?”

See also: