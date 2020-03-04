Jennifer Lawrence starring in the comedy web-series

The Comedy revolves around two astronomers who are tasked with telling the world that an asteroid is about on the ground

The Disclosure Jennifer Lawrence in a scene from ‘mom.’



Netflix secured the rights to the film, “you Don’t Look Up” with Jennifer Lawrence and directed by Adam McKay. The information was disclosed by the website Deadline.

The Comedy revolves around two astronomers who are tasked with telling the world that an asteroid is about to hit the ground. The production begins in April and the release is expected later this year.

In a statement to the press, McKay proved to be passionate about working with Jennifer Lawrence. “She’s the one that called the other guys in the late 17th century as “the talent dinamitoso’,” said one of the winners of the academy awards.

Last year, Jennifer Lawrence appeared in “X-Men: the Phoenix is Black, and that was a mistake from the audience. It is also to be seen in the film “the Red, White and water, and without a date to the premiere.

This is the first time that J-Law is working with Adam McKay. The film was released only in an edition of the movies nominated for an Oscar in “The Big bet” of 2015, and “the Vice”, which up to the year 2018.