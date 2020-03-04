Katy Perry is the first woman to more than 3 billion views on YouTube

The American singer and 35 years of age, Katy Perry is the first woman to overcome 3 billion views on YouTube with your song Roar.

Katy Perry and he is also a songwriter, actress, guitarist, songwriter, and pianist has conquered the world with their hits and the quality of your videos, what is currently the you are now in the top views on YouTube.

Your song “I kissed a girl“this helped us to be successful, ends up with the nomination, this just in to the Grammy awards in 2009.

Then, in 2013, the song started, today it has been at the forefront of the YouTube Roarhe was also awarded with the number one in the Billboard charts this year.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CevxZvSJLk8(/embed)