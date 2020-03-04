Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner at the party to the Oscars until 2020, with dresses that were not able to sit

Many people claim that Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are part of the sexy party after the Oscar-2020. The famous sisters came for the first time in her life, at this exclusive event of Vanity Fair.

And is that these celebs wanted to steal all the attention her debut on the red carpet at the after party of December 2020instead of immediately after the celebration in Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts , Beverly Hills.

The Christmas dress by Kim Kardashian at the party post-Oscars until 2020

The controversial American entrepreneur did not hesitate to put next to your sister, but in reality he came into this big party, accompanied by her husband.

On this occasion Kim decided to run the Alexander McQueen dress that Kanye West gave to Christmas. The design is in the color of cream, supports your curves and with films, a lot of volume and a play of textures is unusual, and extravagant.

This design of vintage haute couture is known as a the ‘dress oyster’in 2003, McQueen is part of the collection of the SS.

For his part, Kanye, leather, dark lens and a great chain (was a gift from his wife for Christmas) opted for a black suit made of leather with boots cafes wild.