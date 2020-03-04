Kylie Jenner associated with the micro bikini on the party of Kim Kardashian

The celebrities Kylie Jenner located in Palm Springs, Californiaas part of the celebrations for the birthday of his sister Kim Kardashian West.

Friends and relatives enjoyed the weekend in the luxurious home of the recovery of her mother Kris Jenner. The invited cooled were used in the swimming pool and Kylie, for a short photo shoot in a swimsuit, in addition to Yris Palmer, one of your best friends in the vicinity.

Jenner sat on one of the bunks, with a micro bikinitone-in-tone embroidery pinkthat he is your curved silhouette.

The only accessory that was used, the star of the reality tv Keeping Up with the Kardashians the were a pair of sunglasses. In addition, decided to wear her long hair black, which is completely loose.

The output of the founder Kylie Cosmetics it was while sources close shown that a good relationship with Travis Scott, the father of her daughter Stormi holds. Still a lot of time to spend together, for the small one year and not to be discarded, back to the wandering.

In another photo uploaded to Instagram, Kylie Jenner sat on the edge of the pool, in addition to Yris Palmer, with a tiny bikiniin the same color.

More than 7 million users on Instagram, responded to the pictures, but the most notable was one of his sisters. Kourtney Kardashian asked, where was the rest of the bands of the pool party of Kim.

The controversial entrepreneur is 39-year-old this Monday, but decided to start the festivities on the weekend, along with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and a group of girlfriends.

In gratitude for their support, the wife of Kanye West is a chest with belts of your brand gave Skims all of those present.

The great absent at the party the model was Kendall Jenner,, together a photo from a concertwhile the rest of the clan Kardashian-Jenner he enjoyed the party of Kim.

Look in the gallery above the trendy looks sexy Kylie Jenner.

