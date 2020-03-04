Kylie Jenner surprised his fans and surpasses Jennifer Lopez with this braid

The young entrepreneur, and celebrities know how to get the attention of people in every time

Extremely long and thick, so wore pigtail Kylie Jenner aroused the interest and surprised his fans.

The young entrepreneur, and celebrities know how to get the attention of the people at any time, as this time it is clear your hair with a braid and then a large pigtail, used almost 2 meters long and was the size of JLo until 2018.

“I thought it was a snake-at first glance…“ said the actress, Jamie Lyn Spears, who was only one of about 7 million people responded to the photos from Instagram.

But Kylie wasn’t the only one you have braided your hair in this way. Earlier, he made the Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncéhow Kim Kardashian.

Maybe with the heat it is with the arrival of spring, many minds will look with this look.

In fact, in the fashion week in Paris yesterday, the singer Janelle Monae wore very sexy with your outfit, but also with her hair in two braids.

With the information of the Agency Reform