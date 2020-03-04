Lana del Rey, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus together, to give a voice to “Charlie’s angels”

This Friday at six o’clock in the morning, where the expected theme is “Don’t Call Me Angel”, a voice was given to the new film series “The angel of Charlie“. On this occasion, not more and not less, that Lana del Rey, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus make amazing trio music in the new adventures of the three detectives. In only an hour and a half, since its release on YouTube, the video clip is already a couple has accumulated 500.000 visualizations.





Is on 15. november at premiere and in the conference, the new version of “Charlie’s angels”, with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and You Balinksi in the main roles, directed by Elizabeth Banks.

You take the delivery, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu, the players in the year 2000 from the previous incarnation of the film with those characters, which originated in the reality tv in the 70s.

Responsible for the music in the film, another trio was Destiny’s Childwith the theme “Independent Women Pt. 1″ and Beyoncé, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland as part of the training.





Three artists of luxury

Lana del Rey today, after the release a few weeks ago, you applauded last Studio album, “Norman Fucking Rockwell.”

Cyrusfor his part, released in may, the EP “She Is Coming”, and surprise following his recent and spectacular divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth, with the emaciated subject of “Slide Away”.

Ariana Grande, has taken the Executive producer for the soundtrack of “Charlie’s angels” in addition to Savan Kotecha, and Ilya, and Max Martin, was launched in august of last issue unpublished, “Boyfriend”, and received three Video Music Awards from MTV for his latest studio album, “Thank U, Next” (2019).







