Leak open for more information about helicopter in Fortnite. If Damage?

You say from the beginning of season 12.

New means of transport in Fortnite might soon be a helicopter. In the latest Update marked as 12.10, it was not only the new runway, but also new files match exactly for the helicopter.

For more information about the helicopter in Fortnite

Leakerzy taken away, in order to search for again game files. It turned out that there’s some interesting information about the helicopter. Keep in mind, however, that it is not a confirmed leak.

Even a helicopter should be very durable. In the files there is at the Moment 1500 points of health. In the same way as other means of locomotion, it can “speed up”, i.e. to use the acceleration. Many people are very concerned on the question of weapons and more damage. Here is a good news for all who don’t appreciate you for aircraft damage, only to be asked if the helicopter lands in the Player.

It is not yet known how many people will be able to accommodate helicopter Epic decides, the mechanics of fuel and how many new “Auto” will appear on the map.

A mystery remains even if the helicopter is to occur should. There are several variants, either next week and update the content, or Patch 12.20 for two weeks. Let us remember, however, that in the last week, the update of the content was not, so that it is possible that you have just rejected.