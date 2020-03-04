“LIGHT, CAMERA and ACTION! – Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez want to make a movie together

Maybe it seems that Jennifer Lopez expected to share resources on the large screen next to your fiance Alex Rodriguez.

According to the portal ” to Radar Online JLo very your nominations excited for her role of a stripper “Ramona Vega” in “Hustler” and is determined, A-Rod in the scene on his next projects.

“Alex is an actor is actually pretty good, although it was only in some parts small, over the years”said to RadarOnline a source.

“Is excited by the idea of J. Lo, you should have a film of the kind of Mr and Mrs Smith”,to make the informant added.

Alex has participated in several commercial including one for Guitar Hero World Tour, where you play the guitar, together with the athletes Tony Hawk in the battery, Michael Phelps on the guitar, and Kobe Bryant as a singer. The shopping centre is a parody of the scene from the movie “Risky Business”where Tom Cruise dancing to the song “Old Time Rock and Roll” of Bob Seger.

The latest ex-star of the Yankees, 44 years old, and last year several commercial with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian for a brand of video conferencing in Facebook. And this year the spot for a brand of beer defeated in a advertising in the Dominican Republic Super Bowl and made a cameo appearance in the commercial Hard Rock in the main roles JLo.

Remember that Lópezthe 50-year-old has already made history, the main role in the display along with one of his couples, as if what he shared with his former friend, Ben Affleckin the film of 2003, “Gigli”.

“Jen is hoping to bury the Ghost of his film-disaster “Gigli” once and for all” the source said “Jennifer and A-Rod are determined to continue building your brand ‘J-Rod’ and the other, and the way of thinking of what is best, a team-a romantic Comedy”.

