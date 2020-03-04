Look of the week: Izabel Goulart, with the production of printed and happy in Milan

Last-modified: September 29, 2016 at 16:32 for oRedacao.

At the top of minas gerais in the queue for Fendi at the Milan Fashion Week with a view to the tropical and super stylish was

Izabel Goulart is wearing a Fendi shows in the MFW.

Used to travel to the more well-known brands in the world Izabel Goulart in this time, as expectadora the fashion show of Fendi, which have taken place during the last Milan Fashion week. In the first row and the view is filled with the trends of the The summer of 2017 at the earliestthe top of the Brazilian first saw the sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid on the runway for the brand.

Iza wore a suit, cheerful, with a black background, and maxi prints, tropical. The charm of the piece, it was the cost glue the loose on the arms and on the neck, known as She – who leaves his shoulders on the show in the way of a woman and a woman. The model combined with the look from Fendi the bag amarelof the same brand, and a maxi necklace Color.

The 31-year-old Izabel Goulart is one of the top companies, in order to more reputation in the international market. The angels of victoria’s Secret and has a body that is shaped, she pulled the compliments when you show your physical attributes in a Spare parts for mini and justíssimas during the Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro.

Copyright photo: SILVERHUB/INDIA