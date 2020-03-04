Madonna and Kim Kardashian, the super alimento, which makes you crazy

They are like a fad at the moment, but the food is known to all. After the passion, you have many acquaintances, a healthy lifestyle, the berries through food, such as avocado, Goji berries, quinoa, or the seeds of chia, now is the revolution of a new friend that has several advantages.

It is blueberry, a food that you have conquered, models, and celebrities, but also doctors and nutritionists who, through their diverse characteristics. But, what are benefits?

Before you remind to the point, the fact that many legends claim that Madonna it always calls for a bowl of fresh blueberries into the locker room, Kim Kardashian you includes in your daily Breakfast, Kate Hudson added to the salad and the snack-favorite Miranda Kerr together with almonds.

You taste sour and sweet in equal parts, as well as all of the culinary options it offers, to make the combination of both in sweet recipes as well as in salty, to succeed.

“Blue is a foods are berries with a high energy consumption is very low, at just 42 kcal per 100g, are the fruits with the most antioxidants -thanks to their anthocyanins – and they are also a good source of dietary fiber, vitamins -especially Vitamin C – and minerals such as calcium and potassium. All these features lead us to say that the blueberries will help in a healthy lifestyle can improve blood pressure, lipid profile, and reducing the effects of free radicals”, explain the experts.

“The antioxidants in blueberries neutralize reduce the free radicals in our body and the inflammation. In fact, have done together, their bioactive compounds with multiple protective effects for our health: the prevention or reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and neurodegenerative diseases”, commented.

“In the case of fresh and frozen to retain nutrients, their properties, and essential. Instead, and heated to lose part of these properties can be dried. Like any food, the more natural less loss of its nutritional properties”, they noticed.