Make-up of the main cover of the magazine comes from a Large field, to the classroom, special focus on MS

Campo Grande, you obtain on the 16. March, one of the biggest names in the make-up in Brazil, and in pernambuco, André caetano Veloso. The professional championship of the top models and celebrities, he has more than 25 years of experience and fitness on a career on the front pages of magazines such as Marie Claire, Claudia, Elle, -, -, Massage -, style -, and, others, putting on make-up names like Iza, Pabllo Vittar, Flavia Alessandra, Marina Ruy Barbosa, Juliana Paes, Camila Pitanga, Letícia Spiller, Alinne Moraes, Sophie Charlotte Sheron Menezes e the top model Izabel Goulart, among others. Major advertising campaigns and editorials are also in their professional careers.

To share his knowledge, He comes to the field with the aim to train designers, beauty artists and enthusiasts at the Master class, to see the responsibility for the preparation of a perfect skin correction, contours, eyes, gorgeous, the lighting, the make-up, glamour & red carpet, on the title page of the journal, the editorial and technical correction.

It is a 5-hour training, places are limited. In the Master class of André caetano Veloso Apart Hotel happens in the capital, and you have the support of the Jacques Janine, Four -, For -, and machinery-Management.

The investment information and applications are available on the website or via the following telephone numbers: (67) 99139-5506, and (67) 99640-1249 (with WhatsApp).

The service

What: the master class of André Veloso

When: 16. March from 10 am to 12 PM and from 13: 30 to 16: 30.

Location: Bahamas Apart Hotel – Hotel R. Jose Antonio, 1117

