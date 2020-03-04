Miley Cyrus sends the support message on Instagram by tornadoes in Nashville

Miley Cyrus took the city Nashvillecapital of the state of Tennessee in the United States after the floods, two tornadoes, with a message in Instagram he also gave them some tools for those affected.

The interpreter is affected from the same state, took to his official Instagram, a message of support, while in their InstaStories the information, accommodation for the affected as well as the times reveals, in which they are opened.

“Think of my home and my family in Nashville, and how happy I am that my place and my loved ones are kept, if not in these deadly tornadoes…

…My heart is torn, my home country. So much loss and damage. We are a #Nashville strong and reconstruiremos! Just follow the @happyhippiefdn to refuge updates, and opportunities for, active!”, wrote Miley Cyrus to your account Instagram.

The release of Miley Cyrus shows the family of Cyrus, which have their origin in the state of Tennessee, and reached the 495 thousand likes with over a thousand reviews of his fans.

Tornadoes in Nashville

The message of support Miley Cyrus was released a few hours after the flooding of two tornadoes in the town of Nashville, Tennessee which caused the death of about 22 people, and thousands of dollars in damage to infrastructure.

Therefore, Miley Cyrus took advantage of his official Instagram with more than 100 million followers to know the information and location of the shelters available.

