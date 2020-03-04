Not to extend Alessandra Ambrosio contract with Victoria’s Secret

After eleven years in the position of the angel of the brand of lingerie-Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio, and 36, you should have your wings. The annual contract would not be renewed. You will be their last show for the brand in the presentation of the next day, the 28th, in China. Janice needs to film a special attention to the jobs. Turns out, the star of the film The father, in the Double-dose to 2in addition to Mel Gibson.


