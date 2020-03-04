‘Number of the week’: youtuber Nathalia Arcuri says ‘billion’

Nathalia Arcuri (Photo: Marcelo Spatafora)

In the “billions” series, is by the signs, we followed the battle of the Chuck (Paul Giamatti), a lawyer, and Axelrod (Damian Lewis), along with the financial markets. In the heart of the legal dispute, the state’s attorney’s wife, Wendy Rhoades (Maggie SIFF), a psychoanalyst, is contracted to the office of a billionaire. The journalist and the youtuber Nathalia Arcuri, founder of the platform, I’ll save you!, Are you a fan of the production, the third season is in the final stages. “The characters are strong, they are always up to. Those who are not familiar with the financial market, you understand the context of the righteous,” says you, who has already “fought” that for the sake of her husband the program. “He travelled and saw all the episodes in the same way…. To watch a series without the other, it is worse than betrayal.”

