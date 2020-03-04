Of the Kardashian clan in the war against Kourtney | people and celebrities

The big brother of the Kardashian clan is tired of so many cameras, and sick and tired of the expectation that triggers your personal life. Kourtney Kardashian has ceased to be an insight into the past episodes reality tv, Keeping Up With the Kardashians (The Kardashianin its Spanish version), which catapulted to fame, to her and her family in 2007, wants to leave the program. This led him to confront hard with Kim and Khloé Kardashian, the other two daughters from the marriage between Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner. To get the matriarch, and has shaped, in spite of their various divorces, and the family. And this time, no less wanted.

In the last episode realityissued this Sunday, Kris Jenner organized a trip to Wyoming (Usa) with the aim of, she mentioned: “the reset button and all to make the family that I know of, and I want to”. But the plan has not had the expected result and strengthened the disputes between the sisters. First, Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the sisters, was canceled to see the encounter at the last moment, with the corresponding fit of rage from Kendall Jenner, who was flown in from London to your family. And then, the older began their usual pattern of the last few weeks. Kourtney demanded that Khloé Kardashian to admit that it is a “abusona”: “If Khloé calling me and harassing, it is exactly Vice versa. I feel that I have been attacked in the past two years, Kim and Khloé will not do if what fits what you want”.

At dinner, things have not improved. Kris Jenner called his daughters to respect and the one, the other, in order to continue with the series, what is Kourtney Kardashian added that they accept the boundaries of the other.” But Kim Kardashian jumped in this moment: “If you all act like you, if filmas, then we would have no program”. The oldest of the sisters is that they, as a rule, most problems, in order to stay on the shots, and the less enthusiasm for the project is limited in various occasions, still, in certain scenes, or make appearances only by phone. The answer is that their highest priority are their children (Mason Dash, 10 years; Penelope, seven; and the Reign Aston Disick, out of five): “life is short. And not everything is based on “record” the program”.

In another episode, recent, Khloé Kardashian, she noticed that her older sister was: “are you telling Me that you are dishonest with your children, but your children are in my house”. “And he’s not talking out of his relationships, but there are not photos of paparazis and her friend whose name you can’t say in the program, because Kourtney wants to,” snapped Kim Kardashian. In this discussion, the oldest of the sisters asked to respect the boundaries of their privacy, but the small, three, Khloé, came to the conclusion: “it Is our job”. The medium is Kim, was in the other time: “Our work is open and honest and share a lot of ourselves, and it just seems that in the last few years, Kourtney is not ready to open, your personal life in front of the camera. So, all the dates Kourtney no recording, Khloé and I took delivery, and we have more in common. Because if we didn’t for our lives, then what’s the point of this program”. It was in this same episode, when both they gave him an ultimatum to his sister: “We have a proposal for you: starts with F and ends with a” D ” in allusion to the English word fired,, it means goodbye.

At the moment, Kourtney Kardashian, it has not failed, officially the program, but your ad nauseam through this life comes from far away: “I I have all about my relationship with Scott Disick). Everything. All of these people involved in my relationship and it was horrible for us. Of course, I’m grateful for all of these years of shooting, but since I have a lot of time in front of the camera, and now I’m in a different time. It was a big load, every day of my life, and now, what I overcame. The private moments are something very special. And I just need more”. In an interview with the portal Entertainment Tonightthe oldest of the sisters said that he wants more time for the children of the actor who divorced in the year of 2015 had.

Rapper Diddy with Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner on their celebration of 50-anniversary summit in Los Angeles (United States), this weekend. Kevin Mazur Getty Images

While you think about your situation in the program, his sisters are still a certain distance with her. This weekend, Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, along with her mother, attended the celebration of the 50 anniversary of the birth of rapper P. Diddy, instead of in Los Angeles. No sign of Kourtney Kardashian. Also, Kendall Jenner, the last day was in New York. A few days before the model, he said, between laughter, that Kourtney Kardashian was the “worst mother” of all your brethren, by first and foremost, Rob Kardashian. “I would like to start by saying that all parents are amazing. Yes, you are,” he said earlier in the program by James Corden The Late Late Showin an episode next to the singer and ex-spouses, Harry Styles.

The behavior of the clan Kardashian, the oldest of the sisters, similar to the one you are with Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce wayne, the natural father of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and husband to 2013, by Kris Jenner. “I don’t want in your life, I diverged from his side. It is devastating when your children make. Really hurts,” said the reality tv star by 2017, for a couple of lectures before students in Cambridge (United Kingdom). “It was a bit difficult in the last few years, in addition to the Kardashian. To be honest, it took me a year to speak with you,” she explained, while they become slowly his relationship to his family. Most of the problems arose due to the fact that Jenner published his memoirs The secrets of my life. The book criticized the attitude had to change his exesposa if you decided by gender, and claimed that she not only did not get their support, but they never accepted. “I tried to be honest and fair in my book. Unfortunately, it is not, you took him on so,” he added.