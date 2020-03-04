Oh, freaked out! Miley Cyrus is obsessed with an actress, had an affair with her ex-husband

The story of love Miley Cyrus and Liam Hesmworth went to its end finally. After many years of relationship, the marriage flashes ended this year.

In the course of their love relationship Miley and Liam had certain adventures which are now coming to light. It is true that, despite the rumors of infidelity while the couple both have denied is happening.

– In The News

During the filming of “Hunger Games” where he attended the ex Cyrus he realized that she felt happy, while next to her co-star Jennifer Lawrence, who, through their honesty and humor.

During these years the ex-Hanna Montana and Liam had been separated, that is, if you had been a loving relationship between the actors “Sinsajo”, it would not be a deception.

Apparently, if the American actress the 27-learned year old, freaked out, and he had so much fear of losing you, once and for all from your ex-fiance.

Some people think that the composer obsesionaba with Lawrence and felt very unsafe due to their presence close to Hemsworth, something normal in love for a girl.

Now that the couple is ready, he knew that Liam is completely new your life on the side of a beautiful model, while Miley Cyrus climax with Cody Simpson with the girlfriend until a few days ago.