Paula Toller has made the whole world dance to you during the show on the tour, “just Like me. I offer at Tom Brasil, in São Paulo, and at the end of the week He also shined at the show and was a DJ Marina Diniz who did the three remixes of the biggest hits of the Great”, As I Want to, “draw an Intimate” and “Tomorrow, it is 23”, and it gave him a taste of I want more, “One of the unforgettable moments in my life,” said the DJ on her Instagram. From, Marina!