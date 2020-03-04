Orlando Bloom confesses why she never her first marriage of Katy Perry

A few months ago, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry they gave the message that all fans have been waiting for: it is said in the marriage! The actor gave an engagement ring to little conventional past Valentine’s day to his lovely bride-to-be, and add an extra touch of romance by important date, and you took care of presumirlo in your social networks.

Was three years ago, after the ceremony of the Golden globes in 2016, the goal was so curious about this couple; when they came to dinner, starring Denzel Washington, Orlando and stole a burger to Katy. As you confess, the first thought to stop him, but to see him, said: “it is very nice, maybe wars”.

Time later, they returned, and they asked if you are already eating like. He simply replied: “I like you a lot”. The rest of the story we already know. However, not everything was honey on the bread for the actor The pirates of the Caribbean and the singer Fireworkbecause in March of 2017, announced to the break. However, they said that it could be just a time to think about their future together and the love came back, in order not to be separated.

Now have committed to, Bloom spoke about the decision to take this important step, since he already before went through a marriage and a divorce with model Miranda Kerr, the mother of his son Flynn, whom he married in 2010, separated in 2013, while Perry did what, even with the comedian English Russell Brand, married in 2010, divorced in 2012, without children.

“It was very important for me that we are aligned and on the same page. I got married and divorced in the past, and to be honest, I don’t want to go through the, what is the same. The two of them is very aware of what is in these situations. She is an exceptional woman, I am impressed with everything he does and inspires me to be the time a better person,” said the Briton in a tv program Sunday Today.

You see this posting on Instagram full bloom A publication of shared KATY PERRY (@katyperry), the 15 Feb, 2019 at 2:07 PM PST

For his part, the superstar of Pop music, he also stressed in an interview that she thinks of as her future husband, in terms of starting a life together, a process that is agreed to.with a lot of care and without, to accelerate the transition to this new stage of their relationship

“I think we bring to you very well, because the two have worked very hard in establishing a solid before you build, in a figurative sense, the house is monstrous, in which we want to live. For us, it is important to do this before I take a step so important,” says Katy, who is very madly in love with her fiance.