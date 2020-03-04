Oscar, 2020: Scarlett Johansson is impressive, and it is available in two categories:

The list of candidates for the The oscars in 2020 it was today (13. May), and the audience will be surprised, that after Scarlett Johansson finally, she was nominated for the award in two categories at the same time.
The star of the dispute, and the award for Best actress for her performance in ‘theThe story of a marriage’and as Best supporting actress for her participation in the ‘Well With The Real World‘.
In the ‘The story of a marriage‘ she plays a mother and wife, trying to find yourself while investing in your career, while at the same time trying to deal with the pain of their separation after seven years of marriage worn down by day-to-day struggles.
In the ‘Well With The Real World‘ It gives life to the Baby, the mother of a boy who has the imaginary friend of Adolf Hitler, (Taika Waititi). The film is a satire on the Second world war, and shows the dilemma of the son’s of the baby to find a Jewish girl hiding in the attic of his house.
(Ap he has received numerous awards for her roles, and has also received a nomination for the The Golden globes the ‘The story of a marriage’.
Noting that both films were, received the award for the Best Film, so (Ap it is a strong candidate, at their own game.
The 92ª the ceremony of the Oscar it happens 09 Februaryin the Los Angeles area.
Best Of Film
You
Beautiful Women
Once upon A Time in Hollywood…
The Parasite
The story of a marriage
In The Year 1917
The joker
Ford vs Ferrari
Well With The Real World
Best Director
Bong Joon-Ho – The Parasite
Martin Scorsese – The Irish
The Sam Mendes – 1917
The Todd Phillips – The Joker
Quentin Tarantino – once upon A Time… in Hollywood
Best Actor In A
Antonio Banderas – the pain and the glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – once upon A Time… in Hollywood
Adam driver – the story of a marriage
Joaquin Phoenix – The Joker
Jonathan Pryce – Two-Worlds
Best Actress
Saoirse Ronan – Beautiful-Women
Charlize Theron – Scandalous
Scarlett Johansson – the story of a marriage
The American soprano Renée Zellweger – Garland – beyond the rainbow
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Best Actor In A Supporting Role
Brad Pitt – once upon A Time… in Hollywood
Joe Pesci – You
Al Pacino – You
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Worlds
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful day in the neighborhood
Best Actress In A Supporting Role
Kathy Bates – As In The Case Of Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – the story of a marriage
Scarlett Johansson – Well With The Real World
Florence Pugh – Cute Women
Margot Robbie – The Story
Best adapted Screenplay
You
Well With The Real World
The joker
Beautiful Women
The Two Worlds
Best original screenplay
Between the knives, and the secrets of the
The story of a marriage
In The Year 1917
Once upon A Time in Hollywood…
The Parasite
The best film of the international
Corpus Christi (Poland).
Honey country (Macedonia, in the North).
The Civil War In France)
The pain and the glory (Spanish)
Eddy (South Korea)
Best Animation
How To Train Your Dragon 3
I’ve Lost My body
For
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Photo
In The Year 1917
You
The Lighthouse
The joker
Once upon A Time in Hollywood…
Costume
You
Well With The Real World
Beautiful Women
Once upon A Time in Hollywood…
The joker
The Soundtrack Comes Froml l l l
The joker
Beautiful Women
The Story Of A Marriage
In The Year 1917
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Visual Effects
Upcoming Appointment
You
The Lion King
In The Year 1917
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
The Documentary
The American Industry
The basement
Democracy is in a spin
Honey country
This Is When We See Him For The First Time
Mount
Ford vs Ferrari
You
Well With The Real World
The joker
The Parasite
Best Original Song
I Can’t let you Throw away the ‘ – ‘ Toy Story 4
(I’m gonna) love Me Again – Rocketman
In-The-Unknown – Darkness 2
I’m With you – Overcoming – The-miracle-of-faith
Stand – Up Harriet
The direction-of-the-art
In The Year 1917
You
Well With The Real World
The Parasite
Once upon A Time in Hollywood…
The mixing of the Sound
Ad Astra
Ford Vs Ferrari
The joker
In The Year 1917
Once upon A Time in Hollywood…
Sound
In The Year 1917
The joker
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Once upon A Time in Hollywood…
Ford Vs Ferrari
Make-up and hair-styling
Maleficent: the mistress of Evil
In The Year 1917
The Story
The joker
Judy: Beyond the rainbow
A Short Film
Want to join the brotherhood
Nefta Footbal Club
The Neighbors Window
Time
Sister
The animation in the short film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair-Love It
Kitbull
For how long
This
A documentary short film
In The Absence Of
Skateboard learn in the game (If You’re a girl)
Lifeovertakesme
St. Louis Is Superman
Walk, Run, Cha-Cha-Cha