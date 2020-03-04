Oscar, 2020: Scarlett Johansson is impressive, and it is available in two categories:

The list of candidates for the The oscars in 2020 it was today (13. May), and the audience will be surprised, that after Scarlett Johansson finally, she was nominated for the award in two categories at the same time.

The star of the dispute, and the award for Best actress for her performance in ‘theThe story of a marriage’and as Best supporting actress for her participation in the ‘Well With The Real World‘.

In the ‘The story of a marriage‘ she plays a mother and wife, trying to find yourself while investing in your career, while at the same time trying to deal with the pain of their separation after seven years of marriage worn down by day-to-day struggles.

In the ‘Well With The Real World‘ It gives life to the Baby, the mother of a boy who has the imaginary friend of Adolf Hitler, (Taika Waititi). The film is a satire on the Second world war, and shows the dilemma of the son’s of the baby to find a Jewish girl hiding in the attic of his house.

(Ap he has received numerous awards for her roles, and has also received a nomination for the The Golden globes the ‘The story of a marriage’.

Noting that both films were, received the award for the Best Film, so (Ap it is a strong candidate, at their own game.

The 92ª the ceremony of the Oscar it happens 09 Februaryin the Los Angeles area.

Check out the following:

Best Of Film

You

Beautiful Women

Once upon A Time in Hollywood…

The Parasite

The story of a marriage

In The Year 1917

The joker

Ford vs Ferrari

Well With The Real World

Best Director

Bong Joon-Ho – The Parasite

Martin Scorsese – The Irish

The Sam Mendes – 1917

The Todd Phillips – The Joker

Quentin Tarantino – once upon A Time… in Hollywood

Best Actor In A

Antonio Banderas – the pain and the glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – once upon A Time… in Hollywood

Adam driver – the story of a marriage

Joaquin Phoenix – The Joker

Jonathan Pryce – Two-Worlds

Best Actress

Saoirse Ronan – Beautiful-Women

Charlize Theron – Scandalous

Scarlett Johansson – the story of a marriage

The American soprano Renée Zellweger – Garland – beyond the rainbow

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Brad Pitt – once upon A Time… in Hollywood

Joe Pesci – You

Al Pacino – You

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Worlds

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful day in the neighborhood

Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Kathy Bates – As In The Case Of Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – the story of a marriage

Scarlett Johansson – Well With The Real World

Florence Pugh – Cute Women

Margot Robbie – The Story

Best adapted Screenplay

You

Well With The Real World

The joker

Beautiful Women

The Two Worlds

Best original screenplay

Between the knives, and the secrets of the

The story of a marriage

In The Year 1917

Once upon A Time in Hollywood…

The Parasite

The best film of the international

Corpus Christi (Poland).

Honey country (Macedonia, in the North).

The Civil War In France)

The pain and the glory (Spanish)

Eddy (South Korea)

Best Animation

How To Train Your Dragon 3

I’ve Lost My body

For

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Photo

In The Year 1917

You

The Lighthouse

The joker

Once upon A Time in Hollywood…

Costume

You

Well With The Real World

Beautiful Women

Once upon A Time in Hollywood…

The joker

The Soundtrack Comes Froml l l l

The joker

Beautiful Women

The Story Of A Marriage

In The Year 1917

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Visual Effects

Upcoming Appointment

You

The Lion King

In The Year 1917

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

The Documentary

The American Industry

The basement

Democracy is in a spin

Honey country

This Is When We See Him For The First Time

Mount

Ford vs Ferrari

You

Well With The Real World

The joker

The Parasite

Best Original Song

I Can’t let you Throw away the ‘ – ‘ Toy Story 4

(I’m gonna) love Me Again – Rocketman

In-The-Unknown – Darkness 2

I’m With you – Overcoming – The-miracle-of-faith

Stand – Up Harriet

The direction-of-the-art

In The Year 1917

You

Well With The Real World

The Parasite

Once upon A Time in Hollywood…

The mixing of the Sound

Ad Astra

Ford Vs Ferrari

The joker

In The Year 1917

Once upon A Time in Hollywood…

Sound

In The Year 1917

The joker

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Once upon A Time in Hollywood…

Ford Vs Ferrari

Make-up and hair-styling

Maleficent: the mistress of Evil

In The Year 1917

The Story

The joker

Judy: Beyond the rainbow

A Short Film

Want to join the brotherhood

Nefta Footbal Club

The Neighbors Window

Time

Sister

The animation in the short film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair-Love It

Kitbull

For how long

This

A documentary short film

In The Absence Of

Skateboard learn in the game (If You’re a girl)

Lifeovertakesme

St. Louis Is Superman

Walk, Run, Cha-Cha-Cha