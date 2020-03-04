PARTY FACE: new Year’s eve in the Old port of the country to Paula Mattos and Carol, Baby, culture

The celebration of the new year in Porto Velho-RO to go to the attractions to a national country music: the singer Paula Mattos and the port velhense Carol’s Baby. The turning point is also fireworks for 12 minutes, and presentations from local artists such as the group, Kizomba, Edineide and, Band, group, and art was the cover.

The free event will take place at the corner of 7. September, the True, and in the front of the complex on the Madeira-Mamoré railway (EFMM), in the heart of the Old port. The party starts from 19 up to 31 December 2019, at the latest.

The Main Attraction

Singer / songwriter honored in the country music, Jennifer Mattos, born in Campo Grande/mato grosso do sul, IS the author of hit songs by artists such as Henry and Julian, Matheus and Kauan, Luan Santana, Gusttavo Lima e Wesley Safadão. Paula has been singing since the age of 12 years, and he began his career in his career in 2016 with the success of “how Happy we are.”

Rondônia is famous

Already a singer, rondônia Carol’s Baby and it promises to rock the party, the face in the Old port, with the successes of the well-known public property, such as “the self”, written in collaboration with composer-Murilo Huff, the song that launched his career on the national level in the first half of the year 2019.

In the repertoire of the Baby-the songs of his EP are still “The First life in Brazil”, like “Huge”, “Key Apêito,” and a new song, “Not”, that is, with the participation of the composer to Thallys Pacheco.

“Or Not, it is a new song that comes out of the oven now, in December, and who’s ever heard it knows that it is a wonderful thing. Europe has a lot of baggage in concert. I’m a fan of the rest of the work for him, and I was very accepting and happy for him, the invitation to participate in the EP. Sure, the whole experience and wisdom, the music it comes out in our work, ” said Carol, with a Baby on the partner and the music.