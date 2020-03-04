Rihanna pulls out temporarily

Rihanna has chosen the way of scenarios. The estrellla Barbados shared a selfi in your account of Instagram. With lips of red passion, a hat and full of chains and megaanillos painted, the singer has confirmed the news: “To all my friends/family/team had to have answered, in the last few months,… please, forgive. This year has been too intense and now I’m known as the balance. I’ll be back soon& ” throwing the so-called;, escribíió next to the image. The publication has received a flood of messages of support: “you understand, sister,& “throwing the so-called;, “we love You&” throwing the so-called; and “protect your energy, Queen& ” throwing the so-called;, can be read.

The motives of the artist is no other than the need to relax and spend your time to your private life after years focused on his profession and his business both in the cosmetics industry with its online beauty, Fenty Beauty, as well as your lingerie collection with the name ” Fenty this year in the hands of the powerful LVMH group. In addition, Rihanna he published his book auto biography visual with 1050 photos, published by Phaidon.

The decision, their temporary withdrawal corresponds to a interview he a few weeks ago by the actress Sarah Paulson, the interpreter, ‘Diamonds’ habó open about her life and confessed his beliefs about motherhood, the relationship with your current boyfriend and your plans for the wedding.