Rihanna shows off her new mascara

Rihanna created to position your signature Fenty Beauty as a benchmark for beauty. Their products are successes, their quality and their variety of options, especially in terms of colors and textures, have made it, that today the brand is one of the most powerful on the market of cosmetics.

The company, which since the month of may, is part of the quoted group, LVMH, luxury, has a new mascara. And as was to be expected, was commissioned by the singer himself has been a new tutorial in your profile of Instagram. In him, Rihanna, the hair is collected and a ‘formal, nothing you habittual, step-by-step guide, as always, a perfect eyebrow and eyelash ultralargas.

It is the first mascara the brand and its name is Full-Front Volume, Lift & Curl (24 euro). The diva from Barbados has stated that they have used two years for the development of the product in order to be perfect and the video is that the mascara already and, as such, 2.5 million ‘likes’ and 1.5 million of replicas.

As the interpreter of ‘Only girl’, this cosmetic only adds volume and lengthens the lashes but it lifts, defines, and crimp tabs. During the thick side, the largest amount of the product takes this to the tabs, and lift the flat side and the ruffles. In addition, the artist explains, the rounded tip is the key to increase hair hair-all of the tabs and achieve than in small.