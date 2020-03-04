Rihanna shows that it can be summer and winter

LOS ANGELES, California.- Rihanna shared a series of photos on his Instagram on Wednesday night, in of the came, showing off her figure in a bikini in black with zebra print, while a swimming pool.

The singer combined her outfit with a t-shirt, green baggy jeans, and sunglasses, brown, Fenty, while she posed for the camera.

“#Trouble in Fenty.com”, subtituló the publication comes a week after the singer insinuara that it would take a break from work, then a year of “overwhelming”.

“All of my friends / relatives / colleagues that I still have to forgive again, in the last few months… please me. This year was pretty overwhelming, and I’m on this balance sheet,” he wrote.

It should be noted that this year was very busy, to Rihanna. In addition to working on his highly-anticipated ninth album of the singer, a picture book published with more than 1000 photos of yourself in the course of the years, was the host of the fifth non-profit organization’s annual Diamond Ball, he directed a show of Savage x-Code during the Fashion week in New York. and he participated in several other projects.

Rihanna debuted his line, Fenty Beauty, two years ago, and since then it has been extended, in the clothing, accessories and lingerie. The singer has been praised for its stimulating and inclusive fashion look with any type of body.