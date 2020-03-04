Rihanna, since the color to be replaced in this year’s light the pink ‘millennial’

Rihanna it was one of the great protagonists of the British Fashion Awardsare considered the Oscars of the fashion. The singer and actress won the award Urban Luxe to invent by new, luxury, with your signature Fenty, has conquer one of the most popular models and ‘influencers’ that you have stopped by the urban style and chic Barbados.

For this very special event in the designer, in turn, is wearing one of his designs that was made of clay, which is called, replace the pink ‘must have’. The young woman wore a mini-skirt satin in the color green mint had straps, the sweetheart neckline, and a pair of original diamonds through research and a collar made of the same material, and fell over the back.









Rihanna at the British Fashion Awards

(Joel C Ryan / AP)



The piece of clothing, was openings on the sides, combined with a coat of cheesecloth as you would a level, with drooping shoulders, and with a few gloves to set the sensation of the night. A look full of future trends, such as the gloves and the tone of the design brought a pair of sandals in the same color with stripes, knotted in the ankle.

Rihanna at the British Fashion Awards

(LISI NIESNER / Reuters)



RiRi also surprised with your new look: braids. The interpreter, ‘Umbrella’ took one of her most iconic hairstyles with your mane full of plaits that they conquered the audience. In terms of make-up, he sat down on the earthy tones of his collection of Fenty Beauty.











