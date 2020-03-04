Salma Hayek was a ceremony for the renewal of vows

Nine years after the exchange of the wedding rings, Salma HayekThe 51-year-old, and François-Henri Pinault.of the 56, they renewed their vows. The celebration was organized by the manager, and he wanted to surprise the wife in Bora Bora. Publishedthe daughter of the two, it was a gift.

Keep track of your collection of photos from a vacation that he decided to share it with your followers, you have: “The best moment this summer was to be a surprise as my husband and I hosted a ceremony to renew our vows“.

Salma wanted to play around with it, the reasons for the choice of outfit for the occasion: “This is not what I would have needed it at my wedding, but I was told that we go to the spa“. Then he is still always a time of music, played by a local band was discovered by Pinault.

The feedback from the fans, you could not be more positive. “I admire your family and how your husband will take care of you, and you“or “For the love of the kindred spirits” these are two examples of this.