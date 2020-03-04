Scarlett Johansson back on the big screen with “the Black widow”

Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson leaves “the Avengers” comes out in theaters for a solo career in film. The black widow is with well-known faces such as Florence Pugh and David Harbour.

The “Cinebox”

All the highlights from the poster, the national, the latest news on the international circuit, and many of the interviews are guaranteed to all, as long as the book in the theater of TVI24.

The Cinebox is a pioneer in the TVI24, the processing and the submission of Vitor Moura and Maria João Rosa.