Scarlett Johansson back on the big screen with “the Black widow”

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
11


Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson leaves “the Avengers” comes out in theaters for a solo career in film. The black widow is with well-known faces such as Florence Pugh and David Harbour.

The “Cinebox”

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here