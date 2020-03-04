Scarlett Johansson makes a statement and gives a kiss on the groom, while the program of the live – Monet

+







Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost on Saturday Night Live (picture: Twitter) Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost on Saturday Night Live (picture: Twitter)

Oh, for the love of… for The actress Scarlett Johansson Night took place yesterday in the ‘Saturday Live’, the principal guest, and he took the opportunity to make a statement and give you a kiss on the groom, Colin Jost, a 37-year-old during the live broadcast. The actress first of all, Colin met, as he betrothed to ” SNL ” in the fall of 2017, and the couple in the middle of the year, took place on the stage of Studio 8H on Saturday.

learn more

Scarlett Johansson is 35 years old, he said in his monologue in the opening: “It is so good to be back, giving them the SNL-for the sixth time. For the sixth time, less stressful on the farm. If the card is bad, what do you want to do? Get going my friend?”. According to several members of the cast are, they act quickly for the words of Scarlett, Colin came on stage and said, “don’t worry, I’m sure!”. With a few more jokes later, and Scarlett said: “I have a lot of friends here! I met the love of my life!” and gave her a kiss on Colin’s.

learn more

learn more

Colin and Scarlett keep the romance discreet than in the past two years, but her rep, Marcel Pariseau, confirmed the couple, who got engaged in may, and she was in the ring, the yellow diamond at Comic-Con on July 20. July. The wedding will be the first to Colin, and the third, the Scarlett: the star of ‘the Avengers’ previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, and after that she married Romain Dauriac in between 2014 and 2017.

learn more





Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson with her boyfriend, comedian Colin Jost (photo: Getty Images) Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson with her boyfriend, comedian Colin Jost (photo: Getty Images)





Actress Scarlett Johansson at the event of the release of the third Avengers and in the company of her friend, the comedian, Colin Jost (photo: Getty Images) Actress Scarlett Johansson at the event of the release of the third Avengers and in the company of her friend, the comedian, Colin Jost (photo: Getty Images)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.