Scarlett Johansson says ‘Captain Marvel’ has to land paved the way for the film to, in the widow, the Black-and-Pop series

The animation is great, so is the movie land of the The Black Widow,, played by Scarlett Johansson.

In the year 2010, the Iron man 2 introduced to an assassin named Natasha Romanoff, and over the next ten years, the universe of Film from the Marvel comics, he followed him as he helped in the founding of the Avengers, he was in front of threats, inter-galactic, and finally, to save the universe by sacrificing itself.

But the public wanted more of the story with the main character and the Film takes place after the events Captain America: Civil WarI from the paper.

The The Pop Series! sat down with the cast and Kevin Feige, President of Marvel on the project. “With the huge success of Captain Marvel, and said: Yes, we can do it. And to do it right. This is the movie that we do, “the Black widow, would not have been possible in the last 10 years,” says Scarlett Johansson.

