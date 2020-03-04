Selena Gomez off the bed and without a bra announces the party in the “Rare”

The young singer, ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber, show how to your treats…

Selena Gomez appeared on Instagram with two photos in sepia tones. In two opposite, apparently resting, but in the last picture you can see it without a bra while wearing a white top, somehow the absence of clothing seems to be.

In addition to the photography, which in less than a half-hour exceeded a half a million likes, the young woman wrote: “You may not be the one, but you look like fun. #3DaysToRare”.

In the preview, the camera doesn’t see but makes your face more light to see without stop, the rest of your body. Two million likes reached with this picture of the day from yesterday. And his message, again, shows a countdown: “I think you’re kinda crazy… and not the good child, baby. #4DaysToRare”.

The weekend is over, shared a new album, in which he is at the top of a yacht, to receive all the new year. More than six million likes received by this post.

It should be noted that “Rare” is the name of your new album, for which he is preparing a big party on the occasion of the publication.