Selena Gomez shows what he the day, got married to Justin Bieber

In the middle of one of their breaks, the Canadians came up with Hailey Baldwin, by the end of 2015, but dropped out after a short period of time. At your side, Selena gave a short romance with The Weeknd in 2017. Later, Gomez and Bieber, they returned, but they did not last long.

Finally, the interpreter of ‘Yummy’ is he dating with Baldwin who undertook with him in July 2018.

In October 2019, Selena Gomez her single ‘lose You To Love Me’, which seems to be started, a dedication and a farewell to his ex.