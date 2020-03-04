Shakira and Piqué do all of this in public in front of their small children

Shakira was photographed with her husband Piqué doing all this in public and to their small children

21. February 2020 · 22:48 hs

Shakira today is considered to be one of the most popular artists for their followers in the world, because Yes we do not have a doubt that your motion of the hips is achieved, on the other side of the continent.

His beloved family consists of her husband Pique and their two small children, was the fact that the famous you are a role model not only for his fans, but also for their colleagues in the artistic medium.

You never lose a chance to prove your love to your small children, your beloved husband, and this photo is proof of this.

There are 4 pictures that were taken for a paparazzi, if Shakira he enjoyed a day very pleasantly in addition to his love of family, on the first photo she stands over her husband, and in the second, to kiss both appear, as a sign of their love so pure.

Their children were, of course, present, play, and laugh together with your beloved parents Shakira and Piqué.