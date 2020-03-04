Taylor Swift is dressed to the report, the man, the machismo

Taylor Swift revolutionized, and not just the music scene. This time the singer with a video clip turned into a man, thanks to six hours of work the makeup artist and caracterizadores.

‘The man’, the title of this final order, a complaint of machismo and sexism in music and today’s society. The video shows more than 11 million views in just 24 hours, covered a Taylor Swift typical ‘machito’ who do not have respect for the other gender.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqAJLh9wuZ0(/embed)

