Taylor Swift is dressed to the report, the man, the machismo

By
Soniya Jaiswal
-
0
12


Taylor Swift is dressed to the report, the man, the machismo
Taylor Swift in her last video clip

Taylor Swift revolutionized, and not just the music scene. This time the singer with a video clip turned into a man, thanks to six hours of work the makeup artist and caracterizadores.

‘The man’, the title of this final order, a complaint of machismo and sexism in music and today’s society. The video shows more than 11 million views in just 24 hours, covered a Taylor Swift typical ‘machito’ who do not have respect for the other gender.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqAJLh9wuZ0(/embed)

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here