Taylor Swift the singer, with more worldwide sales

United States Of America.- The singer American Taylor Swift reached the number-one bestseller in the world 2019in accordance with the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).

In a press release, IFPI, the appointment of Swift as the artist with more success in sales worldwide, and award achieved for the second time, after you receive it in 2014.

The singer launched in august of last year album “Lover“debuted at number one in more than 10 countries, including the Usa, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Spain and the UK, and sold three million units in the first week since its release.

The Director of IFPI, Frances Moore, and he, Swift as a “perfect example of a real star in the world”. Moore added that the us-American artist to grow, “” and “to establish a connection with your fans at the same time, that changes with each album“.

As number two of the ranking list, the Association distributed annually to the Briton Ed Sheeran, who has two more times appeared in the list, and this time the success of collects with your album “Not. 6 Collaborations Project”.

On the third Post was Malone, whose single in collaboration with Swae Lee, “Sunflower”, remained fixed like a pillar, off the charts, while 2019and who is published in september, their third album the study, entitled “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”

In the top 10 of the new artists, classics musicalso Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Queen or The Beatles to appear, among others.

An important aspect is that Drake and Lady Gaga are plotting to appear in this exclusive list –occupy the positions 8 and 9, accordingly, in spite of the fact that they are not started, new musical materials in 2019.

Along his career, Taylor Swift 10 Grammy awards, has conquered, before the age of 30 years, was appointed “artist of the decade” by Billboard, and recorded seven studio albums, all of the compounds themselves.

This success is the “return” of Swift on the way the gains, rather then smaller as he made his film debut in the movie musical “Cats”, the first negative comments on the part of the criticism, and most of the public. (With information from REUTERS)